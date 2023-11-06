Summer camp designed to teach girls building blocks of beauty industry

Abliss Studios is hosting a summer beauty camp for kids on June 12-14 to teach elements like hairstyling, developing a business plan & creating social media content.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not all summer camps deal with running around outside. In fact, Abliss Studios is hosting a three-day girl’s camp that will teach multiple components of the beauty industry.

Cynthia Meadows stopped by GMJ on Sunday morning to preview the Abliss Studios camp, which will run from Monday to Wednesday. The camp is available for girls ages 7-17, and hopes to teach the tools needed to run a successful beauty empire. Aside from lessons on how to style, cut and color hair, there will also be tutorials on how to create a business plan and curate social media content.

"Most people look at hair as a hobby, this is a multi-dollar business," Meadows told First Coast News. "It's important to show them the business side because they don't feel like they can make a lot of money so, we want to show them how to make money and utilize their gifts."