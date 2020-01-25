A man reportedly broke into a Lake Forest Hills home Saturday morning and abducted a woman at gunpoint, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe that during the early morning hours, Tyrone Davis, 36, broke into a home via the rear window located at West Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road.

Davis then displayed a black handgun and dragged a woman, identified by police as April McKinnon, 34, by her hair out of the home, police said.

He then fled the area in an unknown vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on the location of Davis or McKinnon is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

