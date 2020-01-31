Former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn’s benefits and paycheck are done as of this week, but his lawyer says his firing shouldn't have happened.

Zahn was fired on Tuesday with cause, saving taxpayers around $843,000.

In a three-page letter, John Mullen says Zahn didn’t alter any consulting PowerPoint as city attorney’s alleged.

But for Councilman Rory Diamond, he believes the investigation holds up.

“If you look at the report, the documents that were changed, it goes into Aaron Zahn’s email one way and comes out of his email a different way. So a logical person would conclude that he changed it,” Diamond said.

Mullen also argues in the letter, Zahn worked in good faith to develop the performance unit plan, which would’ve netted employee investors millions had the utility been sold.

Zahn plans to appeal the “with cause” termination through an arbitrator. That will be an issue for the new JEA Board, which will be filled with new faces following the mass resignation on Jan. 28.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Garrett Dennis is arguing it’s time the City Council to appoint some of the utility board’s seats.

“I believe we’re in a charter crisis with the entire board," Dennis said. "How do you run a billion-dollar agency when there is no oversight there is no board."

Dennis plans to bring his plan back in front of the council on Tuesday.

Read Mullen's letter to First Coast News below: