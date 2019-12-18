JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci has had it with JEA's CEO Aaron Zahn.

"I just received a JEA report yesterday and it shows that they've never been in better financial condition," he said.

Tuesday, Carlucci attended the JEA's board meeting on the future of its CEO. He said Zahn led the effort to privatize the utility under a cloud of questions.

"The process has not been so transparent," Carlucci said.

The possible sale of the utility has been the bane of complaints amid a lot of speculation about who is to gain and what are the true motives for a sale.

"It has been manipulative, and I think there is a lot that is still out there that is yet to be covered, which is why I have called for a Grand Jury investigation," he said.

The veteran councilman said since Zahn was hired in the position last July his mission became apparent.

"He has been working his way since he has been hired toward privatization since the beginning and I think that is what upsets me the most," Carlucci said.

City Hall is just a few yards from the JEA headquarters and for a while, the politics of both agencies were pretty close, but now the gap has widened as more and more council members lose confidence in the leadership at the JEA.

"I'm not completely comfortable with the idea of selling or privatizing our asset," City Council President Scott Wilson said.

Wilson said it is time to slow things down.

"I think the community has lost trust in [Zahn], whether that is fair or not fair, they have and it is time for new leadership," Wilson said.

On Tuesday the JEA board placed Zahn on administrative leave while it determines his future. Carlucci wants him fired.

"I think he should have been fired with cause, because he caused all this," Carlucci said.

On Your Side reached out to Mayor Lenny Curry for comment.

Curry supported Zahn as he rose to CEO of the public utility, but now the Mayor supports the board's decision.

“I watched Councilman Salem and Councilman Diamond’s meeting yesterday and walked away with the same concerns they expressed. I was supportive of that committee when it was created and expressed that at the time. I spoke to both council members yesterday, subsequent to their meeting, thanking them for their work and expressing my continued support. I support the board’s decision today as it relates to CEO Aaron Zahn.”