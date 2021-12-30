AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' service so drivers can ring in 2022 safely

AAA is offering their 'Tow to Go' service again this year to help keep you safe while you ring in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Do you have big New Year's Eve plans this year?

AAA is offering their 'Tow to Go' service again this year to help keep you safe while you ring in 2022.

The service is available in select states, including Florida, from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 until 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3.

When you call AAA Tow to Go, a tow truck will arrive to transport drivers and their cars to a safe place, within a 10 mile radius. This helps to keep the roads safer and eliminate impaired drivers.

The service is free to both AAA members and nonmembers but should be treated as a safe backup plan.

Tow to Go is available in FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), according to AAA.

If you need a ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The service is limited to one passenger wearing a face covering and one vehicle at a time in order to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Appointments cannot be scheduled ahead of time, according to AAA