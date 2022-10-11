x
Local News

A1A reopens with temporary road after crews work all day to make repairs

Part of the road collapsed and Vilano Beach residents have been asked to stay in their homes all day. Officials say they can now safely leave via a temporary road.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The Florida Department of Transportation worked all day to construct a temporary roadway on A1A Coastal Highway

Part of the road near St. Augustine had collapsed earlier Thursday during Tropical Depression Nicole (which was impacting the First Coast as a tropical storm at the time). Residents in the Vilano Beach area had been asked to shelter in place and could not get out over A1A. 

As of 10:30 p.m., the road was reopened and the first cars were driving out of Vilano Beach. 

   

