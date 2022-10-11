A1A reopens with temporary road after crews work all day to make repairs

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.
The Florida Department of Transportation worked all day to construct a temporary roadway on A1A Coastal Highway.
Part of the road near St. Augustine had collapsed earlier Thursday during Tropical Depression Nicole (which was impacting the First Coast as a tropical storm at the time). Residents in the Vilano Beach area had been asked to shelter in place and could not get out over A1A.
As of 10:30 p.m., the road was reopened and the first cars were driving out of Vilano Beach.