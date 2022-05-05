Teen accused in the deadly stabbing of Tristyn Bailey appears in court

Aiden Fucci stood before the judge with his attorney during his pre-trial hearing ahead of his November murder trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly a year after Tristyn Bailey's murder, her accused killer appeared in a St. Johns County courtroom on Thursday morning. Aiden Fucci stood before the judge with his attorney during his pre-trial hearing ahead of his November murder trial.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, was also scheduled for pre-trial. However, she waived her right to appear.

Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tristyn, whose body was found in a wooded area of the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns.

According to police, Fucci stabbed Tristyn 114 times.

Fucci's mother is also charged in connection with the case. She is accused of washing blood out of her sons jeans after he returned home the morning of the stabbing.

Both Fucci and Smith have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Following the court appearance, the Bailey family gave First Coast News the following statement:

As a family, we continue to be devastated and overcome with grief at the loss of Tristyn. With time we are learning to deal with carrying this loss forward. We draw our greatest strength from our love of Tristyn and seek to honor her memory in line with her spirit. Our St. Johns and Jacksonville community, her teammates and classmates are simply incredible in the acts of kindness and encouragement for one another. It is in the day to day memories and expressions of love that we best carry Tristyn forward.

We are also working on many lasting ways in which Tristyn’s legacy will support the good. In the next year we look forward to formally announcing many of these efforts. Presently we are working to align with a youth mental health program, a community focused gym that will also support defense classes and a scholarship program. Tristyn’s dedication as a teammate continues to be honored. St. Johns Middle School Cheer Association, Infinity Allstars Cheerleading, Zone Cheer All-Stars and the Episcopal Eagles Women’s Lacrosse are each recognizing someone within their respective program with a Tristyn Bailey award.

We are deeply appreciative of the many organizations and businesses that have had events to remember Tristyn. From the Aberdeen 5K, Kendra Scott event, POA homecoming game, Outlaws play-off game, Creekside/Episcopal Womens Lacrosse game, POA Spring concert, to the businesses and individuals that show their teal and aqua in support and spread kindess each day, we’re immensely thankful. Going beyond our local community, we have seen how Tristyn’s spirit, memory, and kindness has grown around the world, from countless aqua bows tied up in her memory to painted rocks carried and hidden around the world to share her legacy.

As we take today to reflect upon Tristyn’s memory and the light her passing has inspired, we encourage everyone to find a moment each day to feed the good wolf. Through acts of kindness and love as a community we can drive out evil together.

With Love Always,