JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "Some people call me Father Gunny," Father Bill says with a chuckle. "I'm Reverend William Hess, a parish priest in Kingsland, Georgia."

Father Bill served our country in the Marines as a gunnery sergeant, and he has a big heart for fellow veterans.

He saw a need. A need to honor our veterans in hospice before they pass on.

Of course, doctors don't know the future, but a patient in hospice is considered to have less than six months left to live.

Father Bill goes personally to veterans in hospice for a special ceremony he's customized.

"I can only do maybe two a day because I get emotionally wrecked," he said.

In Clay County, Father Bill stops to visit with Harvey Lynch, Jr., who served in the Army as Petty Officer 3rd Class Lynch. He's especially proud of his service on the U.S.S. Saratoga.

"I've seen Russian sailors on guided-missile cruisers," Lynch recalled. "We could blow 'em out of the water in the blink of an eye."

Lynch family

The conversation is a treasure to his daughter, Kim, who said, "I'm a Daddy's girl. Yes, I'm a Daddy's girl. I could never describe how much I love him. He's been my hero."

And it's one gift, which comes from Father Bill's Semper Fi Goodbyes -- stories unearthed from quiet memory vaults.

"I didn't know that," Kim said about a story her father had never shared before his Semper Fi Goodbye.

When he was on the Saratoga, he said, "They asked me would I mind volunteering to help veterans wounded get off plans from Vietnam? I said that I would help. What I saw was ungodly. Sheets bright red. It was the awfulest sight of wounded I've ever seen in my life."

FCN

Now Kim has even greater pride in her father's service. She'd seen tears in her father's eyes before when he went back to visit Mayport and looked at photos of the Saratoga. Now she understands why.

Father Bill tries to honor every veteran he meets with a chance to tell stories from military service.

The retired Marine gets down on his knees to listen and interact.

"Now my knees aren't as good as they used to be, but I still try," Father Bills says. He feels it's important he doesn't stand taller than a fellow veteran out of respect.

FCN

At the same time, he says, "I'm trying to hide the tears being a tough gunny."

And the emotions are strong. Every so often, Father Bill said. "Who's cutting onions in here?"

A light joke to lighten the atmosphere.

Saying goodbye is wrenching, but Father Bill speaks with dignity.

He tells veteran Lynch a special message that he shares with all the veterans he stops to honor.

"You and I took a vow many years ago to defend this constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, and there was no time limit on that vow that we took," Father Bill told Lynch. "But I'm telling you now, as your company gunny, I want you to stand down. I've got your watch."

Kim plays, "God Bless America" from her phone and gently sings the words with her dad.

Then her father beams with pride, and he salutes Father Bill.

What an honor. For both veterans, actually.

If you'd like to find out more, Father Bill works with a team at Vitas Healthcare. The number in Jacksonville, Florida is 904-802-6800. You can also go to VITAS.com to find out more about their many services for veterans and others.