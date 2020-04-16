JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Struggling restaurants along the First Coast may have an opportunity to keep their doors open through a partnership with a Jacksonville nonprofit.

Blessing Others All The Time, or BOATT, is expanding its community outreach to help restaurant owners.

"We look forward to be able to partner with anyone who is need of help, for sure. They are definitely struggling right now," said Jade Stanley, BOATT's volunteer organizer.

The idea is simple. Donate to BOATT, which will then order food from a registered restaurant and workers from the nonprofit will deliver a meal to front-line workers - the doctors, nurses and first responders who are making a huge difference during COVID-19.

"It's really nice and rewarding to have people who appreciate us and the work we are doing," one nurse told BOATT.

So far, four restaurants have signed up, and BOATT is hoping to reach many more. Stanley said BOATT would like to offer the services beyond Duval County and provide meals in Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

"Anyone who works in the hospitals, supporting the COVID units who are pretty much risking their lives every day, they go into a shift not knowing if they will be exposed to the virus. We want to support them and boost morale," Stanley told First Coast News.

Jacksonville nonprofit Blessing Others All The Time has handed out 250 meals to first responders and medical workers through its partnership with area restaurants.

Courtesy: BOATT

The nonprofit has handed out 250 meals since last week and is planning to feed thousands more through next month. They have a goal of $300,000 with your donations going back to the restaurants who are looking for a reason to stay open.

For more information on BOATT's mission and to find out about what restaurants are participating, click here.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Small business owners receiving paycheck protection plan funds

RELATED: Jax Restaurant Reviews launches series of virtual cooking classes with local chefs (FCL April 15th 2020)

RELATED: Farmers struggle with excess dairy and produce with restaurant and school closures