Teen bicyclist recovering after being struck by sleeping driver in Amelia Island

The family explains that Michael Lane’s injuries are extensive and include a broken leg, nose, clavicle and much more.

AMELIA, Fla. — A broken leg, clavicle, concussion, lacerations and more. Those are just some of the injuries that a 13-year-old boy suffered after he was struck by a driver who was reportedly asleep behind the wheel in Fernandina Beach.

A report from The Florida Highway Patrol says Mason Wright, 19, was charged with driving without a license to cause serious injuries as a result of the incident.

FHP says that Wright told troopers he was traveling north on 1st Coast Highway when he fell asleep and swerved left into oncoming traffic. He told officials that he woke up when he collided with a bicyclist within a crosswalk.

That bicyclist was Michael Lane, a teen who was visiting the area from Massachusetts with his family. A GoFundMe organized by his parents explains that on the afternoon of the crash, Kevin and Karen Lane witnessed their 13-year-old son be struck by a car and "thrown 36 feet face down on pavement."

"On April 17, 2023 at 2 p.m.... my wife Karen and I lived through a nightmare that no parent should ever have to experience," writes Kevin Lane.

The family says that Michael Lane was crossing First Coast Highway, near Harris Teeter, and was inside the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

"The severity of the impact could have killed Michael, and as my wife and I ran to his side we were both preparing for the worst," Kevin Lane explains. "With the blessings of God, the help of everyone who witnessed the accident, the emergency personnel, and the helicopter that flew him to Jacksonville, Michael survived the crash and his long road to recovery had just begun."

"In the blink of an eye what we thought was going to be a quick four-day vacation to visit a friend, is now going to be an extensive stay in Jacksonville, a long way from our Massachusetts home."

The family explains that Michael Lane’s injuries are extensive and include a severe break to the tibia/fibia of his right leg, a broken nose, a broken clavicle, a concussion, a contusion on his right lung, a meniscus tear in his left knee requiring surgery, and multiple lacerations all over his body.

"On a positive note, Michael was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, without one his injuries would have been much worse," explains Kevin Lane.

The family says donations from the GoFundMe page will go directly to medical costs, recovery costs and Michael’s college fund.