It began with a father’s promise, inspired by his best friend – his little girl who passed away from cancer.

“It keeps me busy, keeps me out of trouble,” Brendan Hoffman told First Coast News from his Nocatee garage. “And I enjoy it.”

The promise comes in the form of tiny shingles, miniature window panes and pastel paint.

For 10 to 12 hours a day from July through November, Hoffman builds dollhouses. His hands perfect every detail.

“Every time I put a nail in these things she’s here,” Hoffman said.

DAWN

“She” is Dawn, Hoffman’s daughter, though he describes her more like his twin.

“We used to finish each other’s sentences,” he said.

In Fall 2008, 28-year-old Dawn was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Hoffman grew emotional remembering the moment he found out Dawn only had months to live; he said his daughter was more concerned about him than herself.

Dawn fought for nine months as the cancer spread throughout her body. The final six weeks of Dawn’s life were spent in hospice care, where Hoffman refused to leave his daughter’s side.

Those caring for Dawn told Hoffman that his daughter wouldn’t die while he was present, so he never left. But after a particularly good week, Hoffman decided to briefly go home.

He and his daughter exchanged a final look, a silent exchange that needed no words.

Hoffman received a call from his wife ten minutes later; Dawn had passed. Even her final act attempted to spare her father from pain.

A FATHER’S PROMISE

Throughout his daughter’s final months, Hoffman made her 36 promises. One was to write her eulogy, another was to go back to church and yet another is what brought us to that Nocatee garage.

“I want these kids to have a perfect dollhouse,” Hoffman said. “That they can enjoy for however long.”

For eight years, Hoffman has been making dollhouses for terminally ill children, or children with family members in hospice care. He makes between six and eight dollhouses every year, complete with opening compartments and working electricity. Hoffman decorates the miniature homes in lights and garland for the holidays and delivers them around Christmas.

If you’ve ever had a dollhouse, you know they’re not cheap. Hoffman mentioned that in passing to some neighbors a few years ago.

“This will probably be my last year [building dollhouses] because I was getting ready to retire and I just couldn’t come up with $8,000 to do this,” Hoffman said.

One of those neighbors was Curt Rogers, who rented the house next door.

A NEIGHBOR’S KINDNESS

“He’s a person with probably the biggest heart that I’ve ever met in my life,” Rogers said of Hoffman.

Rogers knew about Hoffman’s daughter and his commitment to keeping his promises, so he and his company, Brillium, volunteered to finance the operation.

“The houses tend to run anywhere from $300-$500 each, as a kit,” Rogers said. “And then there’s the materials we need to also build the houses.”

Not only that, Rogers allows his employees to go to Hoffman’s house, during work hours, to help build the dollhouses.

“He’s the one that needs recognition, not me,” Hoffman said of his neighbor’s generosity.

But ask Rogers, and you’ll get a different answer.

“Brendan doesn’t want to take any credit but he deserves all the credit in the world,” he said.

Anyone can see both these men deserve recognition, but could there be something else at play?

For years following his daughter’s death, Hoffman questioned his faith. He asked God, why? Why him? Why Dawn?

He knows Dawn will answer that question when they someday meet again. Until then he keeps his promise one glue stick, one shingle, one dollhouse at a time.

