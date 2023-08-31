Man found dead in water on Jacksonville's Westside, police say no foul play suspected

JSO says at approximately 6:55 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in reference to the unidentified man found in the water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in a body water Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Westside as authorities say there is no foul play suspected in the man's death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at approximately 6:55 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in reference to the unidentified man found in the water. An unknown witness located the man in the water and called 911 after spotting him, police say.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene shortly after and retrieved the unresponsive man from the water.

JSO says they are trying to identify the man currently and that the Medical Examiner's Office also arrived at the scene.