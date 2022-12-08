'A man that could light up any room' is how family describes 23-year-old Gavin Conroy

Conroy died this week in the hospital suffering severe burns all over his body after being involved in a car crash in April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s worst nightmare. Watching her 23-year-old son suffering and in so much pain.

“I can’t imagine a more painful injury than to have your whole entire bpdy burned," said Donna Conroy, mother of Gavin Conroy. "All of his skin removed and for him to undergo surgery after surgery and have staples head to toe from everywhere you looked."

Gavin Conroy was involved in a fiery crash in April. He had 27 surgeries. Doctors amputated some of his fingers and both legs.

“Its heart-wrenching, its not something I would wish on anyone is this world to ever have to watch any loved one undergo that, but especially one of your children," said Donna Conroy.

After four months of being in the hospital, Donna Conroy says her son's body started failing him. This caused doctors to take him off the ventilator Saturday.

“He kicked his legs, he lifted his arms," said Donna Conroy. "He was very weak, but he must’ve used all his strength. If he could’ve got up and walked out the hospital he would have because he was not ready to give up the fight."

On Wednesday morning Gavin passed away, but his family says his memory will always stay alive.

“He just always stood tall, and he was a light for everyone else, and he showed everyone the way, and he thought of everybody," said Corey Whitlatch, Gavin’s uncle.

Gavin's family says they are so thankful for the community’s support, and they welcome people to come out to a fundraiser that they are throwing at the Harley-Davidson on Wells Road on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.