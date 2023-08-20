FHP: Jacksonville man killed in crash on I-95 after his sedan 'violently collided' with SUV

At approximately 10 a.m., a brown sedan was traveling north on I-95 and made an abrupt lane change towards exit 345 onto Bowden Road, FHP says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old man has died after a crash happened on Interstate 95 Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10 a.m., a brown sedan was traveling north on I-95 and made an abrupt lane change towards exit 345 onto Bowden Road, FHP says. The sedan began to "yaw," or shift in a clockwise manner, traveling across the off-ramp and towards the east shoulder, the crash report states.

The sedan "violently" collided with a disabled SUV that was not occupied and was parked on the shoulder, the report states.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.