GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - It's a small answer to a big problem in Green Cove Springs.

Hundreds of beetles are eating an invasive plant commonly called the air potato.

“They immediately started eating the potato vines,” Clay Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor Wes Taylor said.

He added that the beetle is the best option for the environment and the county’s pocketbook. Getting rid of the invasive air potato vine all at no cost to the county, which received the beetles through the state and the University of Florida.

“You don't have to use a chemical, you couldn't dig them up fast enough to keep them from regrowing again,” Taylor said.

Initially, Taylor said 300 beetles were released at six locations — mostly wooded lots away from homes or anything else. He explained the beetles only eat the air potato vines, so there's little worry about other plants.

“We understand is they've been very successful with this the other counties that have tried to do this," Taylor said.

He added that the offspring from the original release will survive the winter and continue feasting.

“They just start when the new growth starts in the spring,” Taylor said.

