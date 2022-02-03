'Barks and Brews' adoption event being held at Tabula Rasa Brewing in Jacksonville

The brewery will host dogs from Animal Care and Protective Services for an adoption event that they're calling Barks and Brews.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the perfect intersection for animal and beer lovers.

At first look, it has the appearance of a classic craft brewery: taps, clever names for the beer and, naturally, beer itself.

However, on March 26, Tabula Rasa Brewing will make a new, temporary and tail-wagging addition.

"I've just always wanted to do a dog event," says Tabula Rasa owner Jackie Peterson.

The brewery will host dogs from Animal Care and Protective Services for an adoption event that they're calling Barks and Brews. Pints and pooches will each be on display at the brewery.

"Bringing dogs out and having people see them outside the shelter really sheds light on the dog's personality versus in a kennel," says Misty Grauvogl of ACPS.

Tabula Rasa is already a dog-friendly brewery. The first thing Peterson bought for the backyard of the brewery was even a dog poop basket.

"I've always been a huge dog fan," says Peterson, "I had dogs growing up my entire life. It's just been one of my passions, and I've wanted to do this since we opened, I'm so excited."

This fun event also fills a need, the shelters are full.

"We have 264 kennels and last week we had 266 dogs," says Grauvogl, "so we need Jacksonville's help, we need help, we're understaffed and we have to be able to provide for those animals and it gets hard when you have to start doubling."

So on March 26, pour a pint and pet a puppy.