The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department authorities say a boat's mast hit a few power lines in which caused the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is a developing story.

One person is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Wednesday morning after a boat fire broke out near the Blount Island, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The boat fire occurred in the 5100 block of Heckscher Drive, as authorities say the boat's mast hit a few power lines in which caused the fire.