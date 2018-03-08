ORANGE PARK, Fla. -- Drew Kohn had one wish for his 24th birthday. He wanted to walk. For 244 days he lay lifeless in a coma.

"A year ago today Drew was transported from Memorial Hospital to Specialty Hospital and he was on a ventilator still not able to talk. He didn't know any of us. He didn't recognize any of us," said Yolanda Osborne Kohn. "He was still asleep, so this is profound."

Asleep no more, Drew's mother says his progress has been nothing short of miraculous.

With sheer determination Drew stands up and with some help from his physical therapist at Brooks Rehabilitation, he walks down the hall.

"Drew, man, you've been coming along fast. I wouldn't expect you to be doing what you're doing already. That's for sure," said Physical Therapist Neal Covas. "About every single day there's a thing that drew says that makes me go 'wow.' One day things clicked, and he stood straight up and on his own, and I just had to hold on a little for balance....and then the ball started rolling and things were making sense for him."

Days before his 23rd birthday, Drew was in a horrific motorcycle accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

"That third day when they came in to advise us about pulling the plug and that he wasn't going to make it, it was basically just preparing us for his last rites so to speak," said Yolanda. "No parent wants that, and no parent wants to hear their child is going to die before them."

Yolanda knew doctors were wrong. She knew her son would survive. She knew he would walk and talk again. Her faith never wavered.

"Today is his 24th birthday. This is a celebration of life and this is really making the hope and what we wanted for him alive. Just the fact he can talk. He knows it's his birthday. It’s just really special," said Yolanda.

It's a milestone in his recovery as he pushes closer and closer to his next goal, getting out of his wheelchair for good.

"What you saw today is more progress based on what he has not been able to do as far as standing, pivoting, raising himself up, pulling himself forward and just be able to understand commands," said Yolanda. "The doctors just said he was not going to be here, and we knew that he would. We knew that he will recover and we still know he will recover fully, but this is just a marker and giving us all a chance to see the process of Drew's miracle walk itself out. This is just remarkable. It's mind-boggling."

