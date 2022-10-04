x
911 down for some Verizon Wireless customers in Jacksonville

Credit: AP
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Jacksonville, the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a public safety text alert making people aware. 

The alert states:

"Verizon Wireless customer may experience issues when calling 9-1-1. Verizon WIRELESS CUSTOMERS ONLY - If you have trouble getting through to 9-1-1, call 904-630-0500. TEXT TO 9-1-1 available as well."

Verizon's 911 issue is also being reported in several other states.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
