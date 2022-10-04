911 down for some Verizon Wireless customers in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a public safety alert Tuesday stating that Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when calling 911.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Jacksonville, the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a public safety text alert making people aware.

The alert states:

"Verizon Wireless customer may experience issues when calling 9-1-1. Verizon WIRELESS CUSTOMERS ONLY - If you have trouble getting through to 9-1-1, call 904-630-0500. TEXT TO 9-1-1 available as well."