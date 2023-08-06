Released 911 calls reveal chaotic moments after Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing

"You can see his vocal chords," a woman told the operator, as someone can be heard sobbing in the background.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released 911 calls shed light on the chaotic moments after Madison Schemitz, a Ponte Vedra High softball player, was stabbed outside of a Ponte Vedra restaurant. Her ex-boyfriend, Spencer Pearson, is accused of stabbing Schemitz, her mother and a Good Samaritan before hurting himself.

Records show Schemitz's mother, Jacki Rogé, was stabbed twice, in the forehead and leg. Also injured was Kennedy Armstrong, who stepped in to help when he saw the attack.

Schemitz was stabbed about 15 times, according to the arrest warrant. Family members say she suffered damage to her spinal cord in the attack and is currently paralyzed.

On June 3, Schemitz was with her mother and a few friends at Mr. Chubby's Wings when Pearson walked in.

Casey Estep, who was eating with Schemitz and her mom at the restaurant shortly before the stabbing, told First Coast News that when Schemitz and her mom spotted Pearson, "They were like, 'Oh, we’ve got to go.'"

Estep said they asked for the check and tried to quietly leave, but before she could finish cashing out, Pearson took off running toward Schemitz and her mom.

'You need to come quick': 911 calls provide new details

All of the calls have been redacted so the identities of the callers are unknown. Listen to the 911 calls in full here or in the attached video.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls from the scene of the stabbing.

A mom, who was trying to shield her two kids from seeing the violence, frantically described the attack to the 911 operator. She said a "nice family" was charged and stabbed by a man outside of the restaurant.

Multiple callers explained to the operators that the suspect was struggling with with witnesses at the scene, trying to stab himself and others with a "little pocket knife."

One man pleaded with the operator "you need to come quick," after saying two women were "slashed".

"This kid is unhinged," a woman said, explaining the suspect was laying on the side of the road after cutting himself.

"He's bleeding a lot," another caller told operators.

When listening to the phone calls, you can hear multiple callers tell operators that they either helped to restrain the suspect or watched those on scene jump into action. Witnesses also helped to create tourniquets for those injured during the incident.

The man with the knife was described as 6 ft. tall with dark hair and a black shirt by one caller. Another said he was wearing a black Ponte Vedra Sharks shirt and camo shorts, at the time of the attack.

Eventually, people at the scene were able to wrestle the knife away from the man, according to one of the 911 calls. But not until after he slit his own throat.