911 calls released in Hilliard fatal stand-off shooting

A 48-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Nassau County SWAT deputy after the sheriff's office said she brandished an AR-15 and threatened a deputy.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The 911 calls made around the time of a Thursday night SWAT standoff and police shooting in Hilliard are now public following the death of the woman who deputies said threatened them with an AR-15.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Bill Leeper said the woman, who has not been named publicly, went to her ex-husband's house.

Leeper said she had a history of custody back-and-forth with her ex, who was not home when she arrived. She got into an argument with another woman who was at the house, but would later leave.

"[She] just came up here and said she's coming back with an AR-15 to blow us all away," the woman told 911 dispatchers.

Returning to her dad's property where she was living in an RV, the 48-year-old threatened to take her own life, deputies said. According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the woman's father also called 911, saying his daughter had weapons in the RV.

As deputies arrived, Leeper said the woman pointed the AR-15 at law enforcement multiple times.

"I got more heavy artillery than y'all have, you understand?" she can be heard saying in her own call to 911.

During the call, she also threatened to take her own life.

Leeper said it was around 5:30 p.m. when the woman threatened to shoot a SWAT deputy in the nearby woods and pointed her AR-15 at him.

The deputy, now on administrative leave, fired one shot, killing her.

"It's shocking. It's very scary that it was right on our street," said one neighbor, who didn't know the woman well but said she had children and grandchildren she was close with.

"She needed help and obviously yesterday was a cry for help and it shouldn't have gone down that way."