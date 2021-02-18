'I’m in the water, I’m freezing!': 911 call captures frantic driver after Dames Point Bridge crash

A man called 911 from the roof of his car in the water after crashing off the Dames Point Bridge into the St. Johns River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly released 911 call from the dramatic car crash on the Dames Point Bridge earlier this month came from the crash victim himself, as he sat on the roof of his car in the St. Johns River.

“I’m in the water, I’m freezing," he told dispatchers. "I'm over the bridge."

You can listen to the driver's full 911 call below.

The driver, Jared Allen Register, was rescued by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews after his car landed in 5 feet of water at the southern end of the bridge around 9 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The accident happened during a rain storm when two vehicles collided. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Register's car hit the right rear end of a second vehicle, then hit the concrete barrier of the Dames Point Bridge. His car was then struck by the second vehicle, causing his car to flip over the concrete barrier and into the St. Johns River.

They had Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had to shut down both lanes of traffic for rescue crews to reach the wreckage.