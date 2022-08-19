Florida nonprofits join together for the First ‘Let’s Get Out the Vote’ event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election season is here and there are new changes in Florida election laws. Senate Bill 90 is a bill that says voters will need more proof of identity to update their voter registration.

Organizations in Jacksonville are working to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote such as the Northside Coalition and 904ward.

“So much hangs in the balance in regard to who you vote for and the vote itself… funds are allocated based on the vote,” said Ben Frazier, President of the Northside Coalition.

Frazier says his team is meeting at Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church on Myrtle Avenue Saturday morning.

They’ll help people reinstate their driver’s licenses and lawyers will be available to give legal advice.

904ward will also be present for the first ‘Get Out and Vote’ event.

Dr. Kimberly Allen says the event will resemble a pep rally.

“It’s a celebration and there will be food, there will be music, there will be people outside with signs and opportunities for people to register to vote even if you’re registering for the first time,” said Allen.

The reason why the organizations are hosting Saturday’s event is to remove barriers keeping people from exercising their right to vote.

“Bring a positive attitude and just come out ready to celebrate and get energized about voting,” said Allen.

Allen says this event is another attempt at making everyone feel like their vote matters.