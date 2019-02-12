JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Christmas wish for a 9-year-old Jacksonville boy is a small U-Haul truck full of toys, not for himself, but for underprivileged children on the First Coast.

Manny Cole is collecting toys until Dec. 14, according to a post on a Facebook page for Manny Cole 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive. The toys will be delivered to children in need on the First Coast through the Salvation Army of Jacksonville. Until then, Cole and his family are making weekly trips to Five Below and Dollar Tree to buy enough toys to fill a U-Haul truck.

If you'd like to donate, you can contact Cole and his family by emailing produceguru1@yahoo.com or by messaging them on Facebook.