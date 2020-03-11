5 from First Coast among 9 arrested on drug charges; many still at large following operation 'Bad Candy' in Putnam County

The sheriff's office said detectives are still looking for several more suspects on drug-related charges.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people, including five from the First Coast, were arrested on drug-related charges and several more are at large with warrants for their arrest following a patrol and warrant operation called "Bad Candy," according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the following people were arrested and charge:

Courtney Ridenhour, 30, of Palatka, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance and had two warrants for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $8,000 bond.

Katrina Sermons, 39, of Palatka, had two warrants on charges pertaining to the sale of cocaine and two warrants for unlawful use of a two-way communication device. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $55,000 bond.

Donald Smith III, 29, of Palatka, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where he remains on $10,500 bond.

Jonathan Stevens, 32, of Palatka, had a warrant for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without bond for violation of unrelated charges.

Jason Tibbs, 46, of Palatka , was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where he remains on $5,500 bond.

Colton Brown, 32, of Satsuma had warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $27,500 bond.

Von Mitchell, 35, of Hollister, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and a warrant for sale of amphetamines. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $50,000 bond.

Christopher Walters, 19, of Interlachen, had a warrant for sale of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.

Elvin Rollins, 40, of Melrose, arrested on July warrants for charges of selling cocaine, selling methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $105,000 bond.

“Unfortunately we have seen that those who commit these drug-related crimes continue to do so without concern for their families or friends,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Drug-related crimes do ultimately hurt people. To feed bad habits, drug users will steal to fund their next hit. Additionally, those who deal in drugs continue to pollute our community with poison. Make no mistake we will continue to arrest and charge those who abuse or sell drugs in Putnam County.”

The sheriff's office said detectives are still looking for suspects Quindarrius Lampley, Evan “Seven” Brown, Dominique “DaDa” Seymour, Shannon Bryant, Brandy Terrill and Michele Blackwelder on drug-related felony warrants.