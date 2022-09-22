87-year-old woman who showed up daily to support Ahmaud Arbery's family has died, family says

Living up to her name, Polite will be remembered for her greeting everyone with a smile, and proving that it's never too late to make your voice heard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through heat, cold and rain, she showed up daily outside the Glynn County courthouse during the trial of three men ultimately convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Annie Polite, 87, told First Coast News that it's important to show up when it really matters.

Polite's family says she died this week, leaving a legacy of love and service in her wake.

Polite's peers told First Coast News during the trial that she didn't care if she was the only person sitting outside the courthouse.

They said Polite would be sitting out on the lawn each day with a sign to carry, dedicated to seeing the Arbery family get justice.

Polite said she hoped the trial would spark the change in Brunswick.