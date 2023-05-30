86 year-old woman's leg amputated after dog attack in Putnam County

The 86-year-old retired veteran suffered injuries to her legs, arms and face. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors amputated her leg due to the severity.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is speaking out after his 86-year-old mother was attacked by dogs, leaving her in a Gainesville hospital with an amputated leg and severe injuries.

Gertrude Bishop, was grabbing groceries from the car early in the morning on May 26th on Sally Street in Hawthorne, when the unexpected happened.

"Apparently the dogs from across the street, came into her yard came around to her car and the top protector at her car," Wayne Thomas, the victim’s son, said.

The family believes the dogs were two pit bulls. According to the police report, a next-door neighbor heard the screams, ran across the street and hit the dogs with a metal chair, giving enough time to drag Bishop away.

The neighbors than called Wayne Thomas, her son, who rushed from his home in Jacksonville to the scene.

“For an eighty six year old woman to try to fend off two dogs that are pretty strong and pretty muscular. It was just too much ask for her to do," Thomas said.

The 86-year-old retired veteran suffered injuries to her legs, arms and face.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors amputated her leg due to the severity of the bites.

“She shouldn't be in the hospital. She should be at home resting comfortably, enjoying Memorial Day, like all the other veterans out there," Thomas said. "Now having to give up her independent living lifestyle and live with her family to take care of her for the rest of her life when she didn't have to go through any of this.”

An investigation by the Putnam County Sheriffs’ into whether the owner of the dogs will face criminal charges is underway. The two dogs were placed in quarantine.

The family has started a go fund me to help with medical costs.

This is not the first dog attacked story we’ve brought you so far on first coast news and here are some tips from animal control experts on what you should if you encounter a unfamiliar animal on the loose in your neighborhood;