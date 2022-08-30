x
Saying thank you to a beloved former band director and leader in Blackshear, Georgia

Reginald Taylor, 83, always made sure his students at Lee Street High School had someone to talk to and something to eat, now they're giving him his flowers.

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — 83-year-old former band director Reginald Taylor was brought to tears over the weekend in Blackshear, Georgia by a group of former students and friends.

More than 100 people were part of the celebration honoring Mr. Taylor. Those who were there simply wanted to say thank you to the man who had such a positive and meaningful impact on their life.

Mr. Taylor taught band and social studies at Lee Street High School, which was once the only school for African Americans in that area.

Students say Mr. Taylor made sure they always had someone to talk to, something to eat and a way to get to and from school safely.

Jerry West, a graduate of the class of 1966, said the group wanted to make sure to give Mr. Taylor his flowers, while he's still alive and able to enjoy being celebrated.

Thank you, Reginald Taylor!
Flowers for Reginald Taylor. Still got it!
Honoring Reginald Taylor.
