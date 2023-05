If you have seen Kristi Cowles, call 904-824-8304.

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Fruit Cove area of St. Johns County.

Kristi Cowles, pictured here, was last seen around 1:17 p.m. Sunday and had not been located three hours later.

She was seen heading eastbound on Grove Bluff Circle East.

She is wearing a long black shirt dress and using a walking stick.