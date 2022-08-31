An $8.2 million dredging and restoration project aims to rehabilitate Big Fishweir Creek

Dredging and wetland restoration of Big Fishweir and Little Fishweir creek part of multi-million dollar project aiming to make the area swimmable and fishable again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Aug 26, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of Jacksonville awarded $8.2 million for a restoration project of Big Fishweir Creek, an urban tributary of St. Johns River, David Ruderman of the Army Crops said.

The contract was awarded to local commercial diving company Underwater Mechanix Services and is shooting for June 2023 completion. The aquatic ecosystem restoration project consists of dredging portions of both Big Fishweir Creek and Little Fishweir Creek, according to Ruderman.

Big Fishweir Creek runs roughly four miles south of downtown Jacksonville. It enters the St. Johns River, just north of the Ortega River.

Development and weather events have caused sediment on the creek bottom to degrade the habitat. The area should be swimmable and fishable, but it is not, the Army Corps said.

By removing sediment and rehabilitating the habitat and wetlands the project aims to get the area healthy enough for manatees and other native species, according to the Army Corps.

Dredged material from Little Fishweir Creek and the main channel will be moved by barge to the Bartram Island Disposal Area. Dredged material from the upper portion of Big Fishweir Creek will be deposited either in an approved upland disposal facility or taken to Bartram Island, Ruderman said.

The contract also calls for standard turbidity monitoring, endangered species monitoring, vibration control monitoring, channel debris removal and related incidental work required Ruderman said.