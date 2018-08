The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed an 8-year-old boy drowned late Saturday evening while swimming in a residential pool in the Northside.

JSO says officers responded to the 6700 block of Buffalo Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

#JSO is working a drowning of a child in the 6700 block of Buffalo Avenue. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 5, 2018

The child was underwater for several minutes, JSO says, before he was pulled out of the pool. The little boy was taken to UF Health where he was pronounced dead, according to JSO.

