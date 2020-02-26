JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people are displaced after an apartment caught fire near the Arlington Expressway Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted about the fire in the 800 block of Arlington River Circle just before 8 p.m., saying smoke was showing. By 8:07 p.m., JFRD said the fire was under control and the Red Cross was requested for four adults and four children. No one was hurt.

Firefighters did not say the cause of the fire, but a witness at the scene told First Coast News the fire started in the bathroom.