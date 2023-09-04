79-year-old woman missing from Jacksonville

If you have seen Pansy Arwood, please call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pansy Arwood, 79, is missing from Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

She may be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with plate number ARW00D4.

She may be missing from the area of I-10 between Jacksonville and Live Oak.

She was reported missing by her family on the Northside. She may be in danger.

Police say Arwood may have early onset dementia.

She is described as a white female, 5'6 and 125 pounds, which blue eyes and brown hair.