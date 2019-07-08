On Aug. 6, 1945, a weapon never seen before was deployed, changing the world, war and politics forever.

The atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima marked the beginning of the end of war in the Pacific theater. An official end of the war came within weeks.

There were an estimated 125,000 lives lost in Hiroshima. Men, women and children all killed as well as thousands more injured or born with disfigurements caused by radiation.

The aftermath felt for decades was not just around the drop zone, but around the world.

First Coast News' On Your Side team spoke with Kim Campbell of the World War II Home Front Museum on St. Simons Island. She provided background on the impact felt locally including in immediate aftermath.

Campbell explained in the final days of the war, Brunswick was a boomtown. Shipbuilding was the main industry filled with real-life ‘Rosie the Riveters.’

Sailors and navigators calling the area home as battles played-out far from Southeast Georgia, but the impact of the war was felt here too.

“What people were doing what it was like to live with rationing, what it was like not bing in I stand communication with a family member fighting overseas,” Campbell said.

Inside the World War II Homefront Museum exhibits of life in the industrial town: A mock A&P store to show how ration coupons worked; posters such as “Loose Lips Might Sink Ships,” of special significance to the coastal town.

“Before Victory in Japan Day in August 1945, they produced 14 more ships and those fuel tankers would’ve been critical according to the military minds of the time thought was the imminent invasion of Japan,” Campbell said.

Within a few weeks of the bomb dropping and Japan’s surrender, Campbell said the shipbuilding industry essentially came to a halt.

The women who kept the factories in operation left the workforce. For the GIs returning home, prospects and other opportunities such as in the paint and chemical plants would greet them when they returned to the Golden Isles.