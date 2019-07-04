A tire malfunction led to a fatal crash in Suwannee County that left a 74-year-old woman dead and a 9-year-old child seriously injured on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victims along with two other occupants were traveling in a 2003 Ford Explorer heading north on Interstate 75 just before 12 p.m. when the tire malfunctioned near the 440 mile marker, FHP said.

The driver of the vehicle tried to maintain control, FHP said, but ended up crossing all three lanes into a grassy field where the car overturned and collided with a wire fence.

A passenger, 74-year-old Shirley Brazier, was killed in the crash, FHP said. A 9-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman were seriously injured.

The vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries.