JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen in Murray Hill.

Rufus Edward Odoms reportedly walked away from his home sometime after going to bed Saturday at around 7:30 p.m., JSO said.

He was last seen in the 3300 block of Gilmore Street and is believed to have left the area on foot, according to JSO.

Police said Odoms has a noticeable limp when walking. Families members said he has dementia and left without a cell phone or cash.

Odoms is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a tan shirt and pants with a black jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.