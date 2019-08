A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 73-year-old Clay County man who was found safe after he was reported missing Tuesday evening, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

James Geiger was reported missing after he was seen leaving the area of 2088 Falcon Run Ln. S. in Middleburg, according to the sheriff's office in a tweet posted at 10:20 p.m.

As of 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Geiger has been found safe.