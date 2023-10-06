x
72-year-old man with dementia missing from Jacksonville

Johnny McGlothin, pictured, is missing from Jacksonville. H is 72 years old and has dementia, police said. If you see him, call 904-630-0500.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old man with dementia is missing from Jacksonville Friday night.

Johnny Melvin McGlothin was last seen on foot around 12 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bergen Street near Commonwealth Avenue.

Efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Police are looking for help finding him safely. 

He is 5'9 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with diagonal white stripes, gray basketball shorts and white Champion brand shoes.

If you see him, call 904-630-0500 or 911.

