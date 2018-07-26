A 71-year-old man is picking up the pieces of his home after a neighbor's tree fell on it during Monday's storms.

Lonnie Hood says he and his dog Lightning were in the home when the tree fell on the both of them, pinning them to the ground. They remained there until 911 arrived, called by a neighbor.

Hood has lived at the home for 30 years and has decades of memories inside, including those with his wife who has passed away.

Hood says he has been cleaning up the tree and his home himself for days now, as he does not have anyone in the area to help him.

Without power, he no longer has a home phone. He is asking anyone who is willing to help to come by his house at 9211 Wild Rd. on the Westside. His neighbor Janice says you can also call her at 904-713-3570.

© 2018 WTLV