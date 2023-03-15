71-year-old Jacksonville teacher accused of sexual abuse takes plea deal, sentenced to 4 years

James Johnson pleaded guilty to abuse of power as an authority figure after he was sent inappropriate messages to students over TikTok and other social media.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Rankin Johnson, a former teacher at New Beginnings Christian Academy in Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to the charge of "offenses against students by authority figures" Tuesday.

He accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge, with the state agreeing to drop two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. He will serve four years in state prison with five years probation and register as a sex offender.

During his probation, he will not be allowed to be with 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or "other place where children congregate," court documents show. He will not be allowed to have any contact with anyone under 18 without "prior approval."

The New Beginnings Christian Academy website states Johnson taught in Clay and Duval counties before overseeing the school’s high school homeroom and teaching history, science and Bible study, as well as electives.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, over the course of a year, Johnson sent the victim messages through the TikTok and Text Me apps, telling the victim he “loved her,” calling her “babe” and asking if she was alone. The report says the girl’s mother confronted Johnson about the inappropriate communications, but they continued.