ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- There was a lot of activity at Memorial Presbyterian Church in downtown St. Augustine Tuesday morning.

A group of people gathered to watch the lifting and placing of the copper cross atop the church's dome, which dates to 1889.

Karen Harvey is a church member. She and others wanted to watch the tricky task.

"We're a landmark and that cross is part of it," Harvey said.

Last fall, Hurricane Irma toppled the 9-foot-tall cross onto the dome, damaging the dome. Weeks after the hurricane, the church had the cross carefully removed in order to restore the dome.

The metal plate the cross stood on for decades was also removed and replaced with a new one. The old one was very rusty and did not withstand the winds of Irma.

Tuesday, a year after the cross had been removed, it returned home on a trailer, and Minister Hunter Camp blessed it before it was lifted. The crew and bystanders lowered their heads in prayer.

Later, Camp said that "It was emotional watching it rise from the street to the top of the dome."

The job required a crane, many crewmen in tight spaces and precision. Because dangling was a 700-pound piece of art.

The crew worked quickly, even before any media arrived on the scene. A video of the lifting was taken by bystanders.

"We try to be out of the media's eyesight," Mark Cosgove of A.D. Davis Construction said. "My guys don't like people watching them work." He then smiled and nodded, "and the vulgarity that comes out of some of their mouths is not very nice. Even at a church. Even on top of the church, you can hear them."

People down below felt the crew did a great job.

Camp said putting the cross back in place represents "resilience, overcoming great odds with the hurricane, and restoration."

"We need the cross back up, and now it is," Harvey said. "It completes the building and it completes what we represent. And that's wonderful."

