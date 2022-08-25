James A. Long Elementary School put on lockdown, Airsoft gun found in student's bag

School was delayed on Thursday morning after a lockdown was triggered at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County.

A bus driver who was dropping off students at school noticed something 'suspicious' and alerted the bus depot, who contacted administration, officials said. The school principal then used a personnel app to lock down the school. Administrators isolated the students until deputies arrived.

A 7-year-old student was found to have an Airsoft gun in his backpack. The Airsoft gun did look like a real firearm. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said the little boy did not appear to have threatened anyone.

The 'EMMA' app allows school personnel for contact 911 right away, like a virtual panic button. This helps for a quick and immediate school lockdown, according to officials.

"This was a great test of all of our tools, training and updated safety techniques in the schools, from our apps to our school personnel to our behind the scene guardians and our deputies," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "The student was quickly isolated, the Airsoft removed and verified as a toy and school started on time because of an observant bus driver."