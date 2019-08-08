DUNNELLON, Fla. — A 7-year-old Marion County girl is in critical condition Wednesday night after the ATV she was driving was struck by a Buick, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 2002 Buick was heading northbound on Southwest 198th Terrace at around 6:20 p.m. when the ATV attempted to cross from east to west and drove into the Buick's path.

The front of the Buick struck the ATV, which spun clockwise and overturned onto its right side, FHP said.

The passenger in the ATV, also a 7-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries.