Heidy Villanueva, 7, who was shot and killed in Jacksonville has been laid to rest in her home country of Honduras.

She was killed by a stray bullet from a shooting on 103rd Street August 11, caught in the crossfire of a fake gun deal.

The family had a GoFundMe page to raise funds for transporting her back to Honduras to bury her, and they were able to raise enough money, according to a family friend.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the death of the little girl.

READ MORE | Child shot, killed on the Westside Saturday evening; video released of suspects

READ MORE | 'Instead of building walls let’s invest in our children,' family of Heidy Villanueva says

© 2018 WTLV