7-year-old girl in critical condition after wrong-way crash in St. Johns County

FHP says a pickup truck was driving northbound on SR-207 in the road's southbound land.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash Tuesday on State Road 207 in St. Johns County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m., according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says a pickup truck was driving northbound on SR-207 in the road's southbound land. At the same time, an SUV was traveling in the southbound lane. The SUV was driven by a 28-year-old woman with the 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy inside.

The right front end of the pickup truck struck the SUV in a head-on collision.

The pickup truck's 43-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. The driver of the SUV also sustained serious injuries. The two boys inside the SUV were not injured.