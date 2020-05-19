7-year-old girl in critical condition after wrong-way crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash Tuesday on State Road 207 in St. Johns County.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m., according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says a pickup truck was driving northbound on SR-207 in the road's southbound land. At the same time, an SUV was traveling in the southbound lane. The SUV was driven by a 28-year-old woman with the 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy inside.
The right front end of the pickup truck struck the SUV in a head-on collision.
The pickup truck's 43-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. The driver of the SUV also sustained serious injuries. The two boys inside the SUV were not injured.
FHP is investigating and says charges are pending.