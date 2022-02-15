7 suspects arrested following months-long investigation into Columbia County gun violence

The seven suspects arrested Tuesday all have charges related to weapons and narcotics offenses.

Seven suspects were arrested Tuesday in an anti-gun violence operation involving both county and federal authorities in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the ATF and DEA both assisted CCSO in the operation.

Tuesday's arrests were the culmination of a months-long investigation into gun violence in Columbia County. The sheriff's office says both federal law enforcement and local residents cooperated in the investigation.

The seven suspects arrested all have charges related to weapons and narcotics offenses.

"We have heard and share the concerns from many in our community about violent crime and appreciate our citizens cooperating with us in these investigations," Sheriff Mark Hunter said. "We will continue to exhaust every available resource to keep our community safe. Our partnership with LCPD and federal agencies is extremely helpful in these cases and we appreciate their willingness to work with us to keep our community safe.”