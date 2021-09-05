7 Nassau County deputies respond to Louisiana to assist in Ida recovery

Five of the deputies reported to Lake Charles Parish to help relieve law enforcement officers affected by the storm, according to the NCSO.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Seven members of the Nassau County Sheriff's Office traveled to Louisiana over the weekend to help a community in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Five of the deputies reported to Lake Charles Parish to help relieve law enforcement officers affected by the storm, according to the NCSO. Some of the officers in the parish had their homes severely damaged by the hurricane or need to attend to family matters.

“I’m proud of the men and women of NCSO who have stepped up to assist after this powerful storm”, said Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Other agencies would do the same if we needed help.”

Two other deputies are helping to restore radio communications that were damaged in the storm.