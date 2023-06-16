Body of Army infantryman killed in Korea is returned to Jacksonville

The family of George T. Grimes was on hand in Jacksonville as his body was flown home 73 years after he was killed in the Korean War.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a family reunion more than seven decades in the making.

Corporal George T. Grimes went missing during the Korean War in 1950 and was presumed dead. Now, 73 years later, his body was returned to the United States.

A water cannon salute was waiting on the tarmac as his plane came in. The body of Cpl. George Thomas Grimes returned to America more than 70 years after he died fighting in Korea.

“We had a picture of my Uncle Tommy all the time sitting there," said Grimes's nephew Vernon Lewis. "We’d always look at it and the news feels would come on, the old black and white newsreels in the old shows when the military was doing things and my mom would say, see if you can see your uncle.”

Grimes’s niece Connie never met her uncle, she was born the year that he died, but she says she’s always been close to the man she never met because she has a replica of his dog tags.

“I feel like he’s standing up there somewhere looking down and I can feel him through these," said Connie Mitchell, while clutching the dog tags. "I can feel it in my heart and I can feel it that he’s just up there, but I believe that he’s there with his sister and his father and they’re looking down on us and they’re saying, we’ll be there with you, we’ll get you through it.”

Grimes was buried in a mass grave near the battle site where he died in Korea, his family participated in DNA testing to identify his bones.

“The found him in the battlefield all intact, except for one tooth," said Lewis.

"Yes, and he lost that tooth in high school, that also helped identify him,” said Mitchell.

Grimes will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Tuesday, where he’ll be buried near other members of his family, once again, a different type of family reunion.