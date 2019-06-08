A 69-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of another man who was found dead back in 1991, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said Joseph Back, 84, was found dead inside his home on 6311 Harvin Rd. at 8:15 p.m. Saturday July 13,1991. Police said Back appeared to have been killed the day before during what appeared to be a burglary inside his home that he had interrupted.

The case went cold until October 2018, when JSO re-ran prints taken from the murder.

After re-running the prints, police identified Eddie Lee Rhiles, now 69 years old, as a suspect in the case.

Rhiles has a criminal history that includes kidnapping, battery of a person over 65 years old and violation of parole, all of which are cases Rhiles served time for, according to JSO.

Cold case detectives and member of the Tallahassee Police Department found Rhiles at a homeless shelter on Aug. 2.

JSO said Rhiles appeared to be of sound mind and was able to answer questions about the case.

Rhiles has since been taken into custody and is in the process of being taken back to Duval County, police said.