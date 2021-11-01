'I want to hug people again': Those 65 and older wait for vaccine hoping it will bring back normalcy

Hundreds wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine at Mandarin Senior Center. Grandparents in line say they are doing this to see their family again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Max Mirzei pulled into the then empty Mandarin Senior Center ready to wait for seven hours on Monday, Jan. 11. He's there for a reason.

“To get this first vaccine done. Try to see my kids, my grandchildren," Mirzei said. "I’ve been like cut off from the outside world.”

He showed up at 4 a.m. and was at the front of the line when vaccines began at 11 a.m. By then, the line wrapped around the center.

Everyone in line has a reason they want to get the vaccine.

“We are both in our 70s," said Saul Schmelzer. "I just don’t want to die this young.”

“You either die with it or without it," Paulette Schmelzer said.

Update as of 10 a.m. from Mandarin Senior Center: vaccines will begin at 11 a.m. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wgKyeWFT22 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 11, 2021

The couple brought chairs, food, and stuff to do while they wait. They’re about number 50 in line.

“His mother is in an assisted living in Newport, Rhode Island." Paulette said. "She’s 98 and they still have not had vaccines yet so I’m sort of grateful that at least they’re doing it.”

Grateful seems to be a common feeling.

“There are a lot of people that deserve this," said Shirley Whitlow. "Healthcare workers, doctors, all of those should be first.”

Shirley and Gerald Whitlow are in their 80s. They are standing for hours for her chance to get the vaccine. He’ll have to come back later this week since vaccinations are going by birth month.

“I want to hug people again," Shirley said.

People have been very blunt about how important it is. One person saying this is life or death for them.

If you are going to get a vaccine at the Mandarin Senior Center, make sure you print and complete the COVID-19 vaccine form. You can find that form here. Also, you will need an ID and a mask.